HCI Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

HCI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HCI Group to earn $12.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $94.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.13. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCI Group will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

