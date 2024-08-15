HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $344.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE HCA opened at $371.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.76. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $374.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

