GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $5.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

In other GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,788 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $225,149.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,765,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 88,527 shares of company stock worth $483,413 over the last three months.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

