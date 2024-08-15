FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Buys 26,756 Shares

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 26,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,361.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,476,802 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,410.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 9,800 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $12,348.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 6,111 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $7,394.31.

On Monday, June 17th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 6,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $7,200.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Howard Dvorkin bought 5,500 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $6,820.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Howard Dvorkin bought 20,467 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $23,537.05.

On Friday, June 7th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 64,054 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $71,740.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 7,833 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $8,694.63.

On Monday, June 3rd, Howard Dvorkin bought 52,200 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $57,420.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 18,226 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $20,777.64.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Howard Dvorkin bought 3,381 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $3,921.96.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

Shares of FlexShopper stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. 38,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 13.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

Institutional Trading of FlexShopper

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FlexShopper by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

