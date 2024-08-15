First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,000 shares, a growth of 176.8% from the July 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
NASDAQ:QTEC opened at $183.84 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $136.99 and a fifty-two week high of $206.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0342 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
