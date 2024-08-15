First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,000 shares, a growth of 176.8% from the July 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QTEC opened at $183.84 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $136.99 and a fifty-two week high of $206.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0342 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the second quarter worth $48,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

