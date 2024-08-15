Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Fenbo Stock Down 26.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEBO opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Fenbo has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69.

Fenbo Company Profile

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally.

