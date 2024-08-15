Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Fenbo Stock Down 26.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FEBO opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Fenbo has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69.
Fenbo Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fenbo
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Fenbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.