Evercore ISI Trims Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Target Price to $140.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.69.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $102.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.73 and a 200-day moving average of $120.24. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,705,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,340,823 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total transaction of $179,227,810.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,931,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,340,306.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,121,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1,229.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 63,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.