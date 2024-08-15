EOS One Day Trading Volume Reaches $103.36 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $103.36 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001476 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

