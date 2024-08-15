Dan Spaulding Sells 2,991 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $159,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,787.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:Z traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.33. 3,187,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,928,035. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 1.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 364.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Z has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

