Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $220,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,653 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,664.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Crocs news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,136,921.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,750,355.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $220,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,664.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,598 shares of company stock worth $4,572,263. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs stock opened at $131.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

