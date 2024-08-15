CP High Yield Trend ETF Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:HYTR)

CP High Yield Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:HYTR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0574 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

CP High Yield Trend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYTR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. CP High Yield Trend ETF has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $21.81.

About CP High Yield Trend ETF

The CP High Yield Trend ETF (HYTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CP High Yield Trend index. The fund aims to reduce risk by tracking a rules-based quantitative index of US bonds that will toggling between high yield and treasuries based on momentum. HYTR was launched on Jan 21, 2020 and is managed by Counterpoint.

