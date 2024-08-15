Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $25.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.04.

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.5 %

COLB stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.65. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 113.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 85.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 144.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

