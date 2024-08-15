Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $143.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVNA. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Carvana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.97, for a total transaction of $9,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 787,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,988,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.97, for a total transaction of $9,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 787,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,988,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $7,092,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,317,500 shares in the company, valued at $273,928,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,468,234 shares of company stock valued at $303,722,677. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Carvana by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carvana by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 216,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $142.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Carvana has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $154.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.73.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.