Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.81

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$26.81 and last traded at C$47.97, with a volume of 97306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$55.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.18. The firm has a market cap of C$4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.05). Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of C$285.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$290.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7208565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson acquired 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,680.66. In related news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson acquired 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,680.66. Also, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

