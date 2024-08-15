Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 27,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 10,141 shares.The stock last traded at $37.96 and had previously closed at $39.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.89 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.