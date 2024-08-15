Brokerages Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Price Target at $126.46

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

NYSE:ALV opened at $97.14 on Thursday. Autoliv has a one year low of $89.37 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.77.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 498,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,111,000 after purchasing an additional 281,956 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at about $10,906,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 46.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 35.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,186,000 after buying an additional 71,931 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $953,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

