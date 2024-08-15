Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $22.26 or 0.00038516 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $389.84 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00074039 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00013183 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000111 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Profile
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
