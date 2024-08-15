Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $427,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,919,008,000 after purchasing an additional 170,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,530,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,424,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,822,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,663,000 after purchasing an additional 542,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,137,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.14. The company had a trading volume of 490,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.67 and its 200-day moving average is $250.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $287.13.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 29.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.54.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 726 shares of company stock valued at $196,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

