Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $527,000 Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 77,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 457,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

HRL stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,181. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 80.71%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

