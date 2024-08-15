Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys Shares of 5,781 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.96.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $5.97 on Thursday, reaching $117.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,663. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

