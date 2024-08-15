Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atico Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATCMF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

