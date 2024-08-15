Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Atico Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATCMF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
Atico Mining Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atico Mining
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.