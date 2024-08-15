Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) CEO Sells $113,590.00 in Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $113,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ABG stock traded up $8.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.99. 153,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.24. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $277.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.31 by ($0.91). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABG. StockNews.com lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

