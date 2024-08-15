Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Arkema Stock Performance

Arkema stock opened at $86.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $84.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Arkema will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Featured Stories

