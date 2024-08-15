Analysts Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Price Target at $20.44

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.44.

PCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,888,000 after buying an additional 5,635,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PG&E by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,126,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,113,882,000 after buying an additional 2,176,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in PG&E by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,641,000 after buying an additional 5,066,183 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,964,250,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PG&E by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,910,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,352,000 after buying an additional 14,998,472 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

