Analysts Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Price Target at $20.44

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.44.
PCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PG&E
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E
PG&E Stock Performance
PCG stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.09.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
PG&E Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.
About PG&E
PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PG&E
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.