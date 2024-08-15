Analysts Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Price Target at $516.29

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $521.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

NYSE:NOC opened at $505.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $450.37 and a 200-day moving average of $457.66. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $507.53.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

