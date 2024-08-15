Analysts Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) PT at $46.80

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 286.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,457 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 5,308.7% during the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 746,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 732,285 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 549,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at $16,546,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,214,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.39 and a beta of 1.00.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
