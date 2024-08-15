Analysts Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target at $36.70

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.70.

ALKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Alkermes has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,666,000 after purchasing an additional 90,219 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 173,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 521.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 377,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 169,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Alkermes by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,450 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

