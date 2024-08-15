ABCMETA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16,904.67 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $16,904.67 and $4.17 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 99.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011406 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,744.65 or 1.00047060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012356 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000017 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $4.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

