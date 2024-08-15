24,909 Shares in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 44.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 217.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 85,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Emil Michael sold 36,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $47,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 962,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,539.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

QBTS stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.94. 1,545,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,597. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

