ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.52. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
