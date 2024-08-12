Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.67.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.6 %

ZBH stock opened at $108.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $266,896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,935 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,521,000 after acquiring an additional 722,041 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after purchasing an additional 691,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,344 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

