Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Yatra Online Price Performance

Yatra Online stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $87.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.23. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yatra Online will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Yatra Online

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatra Online stock. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTRA Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

