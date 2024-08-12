World Mobile Token (WMT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $119.23 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 11% higher against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $119.23 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00034984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011738 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000096 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,839,552 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

