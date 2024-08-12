Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WLK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $145.99 on Thursday. Westlake has a 12-month low of $112.77 and a 12-month high of $162.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.90.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Westlake had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Westlake by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,334,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $50,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth $25,154,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

