Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Westlake Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WLK opened at $145.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.61. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $112.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Westlake’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Westlake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Westlake by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

