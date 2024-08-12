WAX (WAXP) Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $111.57 million and $5.55 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03408053 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $4,433,372.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

