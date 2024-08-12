Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.05 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $2.57 or 0.00004391 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $72.12 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010535 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001027 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,602.77 or 0.98551327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

