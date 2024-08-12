Voyager Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.35 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $17.57 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Voyager Token Token Profile
Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 370,944,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,690,851 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @vgxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Voyager Token is www.vgxfoundation.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
