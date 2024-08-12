Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 7% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $16,931.75 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,614.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.75 or 0.00565993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00101870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.13 or 0.00254419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00031550 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00034198 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00068116 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,021,172 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.