Verasity (VRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.35 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Verasity has a total market cap of $25.35 million and $3.79 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000870 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

