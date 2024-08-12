VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MOAT traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $88.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,618 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.09.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.