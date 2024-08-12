UMA Price Tops $1.98 on Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00003371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $163.74 million and $15.33 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UMA Token Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,534,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,860,880 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

