UBS Group Raises Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $205.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wix.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.56.

Wix.com Price Performance

Wix.com stock opened at $162.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $178.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Wix.com by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,942,000 after buying an additional 117,146 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $160,045,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 27.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after buying an additional 171,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 282,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,706,000 after buying an additional 19,104 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $34,554,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

