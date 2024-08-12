Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Oppenheimer

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TYRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $23.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

