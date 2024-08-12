Truist Financial Increases Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target to $42.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 413,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.93. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.98% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $936,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,502 shares of company stock worth $3,540,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

