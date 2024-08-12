TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.88.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $425.37 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,242,000 after buying an additional 2,116,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,387,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,671 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in TransAlta by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,199,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 796,503 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,145,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,760,000 after purchasing an additional 740,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,525,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

