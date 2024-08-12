TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 1st.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.20) EPS.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 40.3%.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
