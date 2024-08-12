TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on TKO. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TKO Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,121 shares during the last quarter. XN LP lifted its position in TKO Group by 100.9% during the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,381,000 after acquiring an additional 996,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TKO Group by 267.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,640,000 after acquiring an additional 961,880 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TKO Group by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,189,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,056,000 after acquiring an additional 812,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in TKO Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after acquiring an additional 557,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $117.67 on Monday. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $120.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

