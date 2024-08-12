Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Hits $373.33 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $373.33 million and $7.33 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00035146 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006609 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011771 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000150 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008468 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001402 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004377 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000537 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,644,297,554 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.