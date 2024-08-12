The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $132.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,762,000 after acquiring an additional 187,481 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,435,000 after acquiring an additional 135,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $118.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $149.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.55%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

